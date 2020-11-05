Reports of people 'firing fireworks' at Gwent Police officers on Bonfire Night

Gwent Police says it has had numerous reports of people 'firing fireworks' at officers working on Bonfire Night.

Officers said the force will seek to identify the 'tiny minority' of people launching fireworks at the police.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said on Twitter: "Just had numerous reports of fireworks being fired at officers!

"Absolutely disgusted by this behaviour while officers are working incredibly hard to reduce the impact of coronavirus on our community! We will seek to identify this tiny minority and put them before the courts!"

Credit: PA Images

Gwent Police also said that it was not a 'reasonable excuse' for people to leave the house to attend large bonfires or firework displays on Bonfire Night.

It also said that officers had been called to numerous reports of large group gatherings so far this evening.

Wales is currently in a 'fire-break' lockdown, with restrictions in place similar to those imposed when it first went into lockdown in March, with people told to stay at home and non-essential businesses shut.