Sweden and Germany removed from Wales' quarantine exempt list

Sweden and Germany are the latest countries to be removed from the list of destinations people can arrive into Wales from without self-isolating.

Health minister Vaughan Gething MS said in a statement that the decision had been made after a review of the latest data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre. Coronavirus cases in both countries have surged in recent weeks.

The new travel restrictions will come into effect from 4am Saturday 7 November and mean anyone returning from those two countries will have to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive back in Wales.

Under the current regulations, people living in Wales are not allowed to travel internationally without a reasonable excuse.

The quarantine list is constantly being reviewed and updated by Welsh Government, with locations added and removed based on the health risk to travellers at that time.

Travellers who have visited countries not included on the list, even for a transit stop, must self-isolate for 14 days.

The two-week period of isolation starts on the date you enter Wales. However, if you spend time immediately beforehand somewhere else in the UK or in another place on the exempt list, then you can discount the time spent there off from the 14 days.

Certain people will not need to isolate for 14 days if travelling is deemed essential for their work.