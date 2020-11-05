Welsh Government welcomes furlough extension announcement

The Welsh Government has welcomed the announcement from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak that furlough will be extended until the end of March.

It will allow Welsh businesses to continue accessing the scheme and if they are forced to close in the event of another lockdown.

He also revealed the Welsh Government would get an extra £600m to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 68,000 jobs in Wales are currently being supported through the furlough scheme, down from a peak of 378,400 in June 2020.

Under the scheme, which pays up to £2,500 of wages, employers will only have to cover National Insurance and pension contributions.

And the next self-employed income support grant - which covers November to January - will also increase from 55% to 80% of average profits, capped at £7,500.

Mr Sunak said in the Commons: "I also want to reassure the people of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The furlough scheme was designed and delivered by the Government of the United Kingdom on behalf of all the people of the United Kingdom, wherever they live.

"That has been the case since March, it is the case now and will remain the case until next March.

"It is a demonstration of the strength of the Union and an undeniable truth of this crisis we have only been able to provide this level of economic support because we are a United Kingdom.

"And I can announce today that the upfront guaranteed funding for devolved administrations is increasing from £14 billion to £16 billion.

"This Treasury is, has been and will always be the Treasury for the whole of the United Kingdom."

Speaking in the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing, Economy Minister Ken Skates welcomed the announcement but admitted he had not been briefed on it before the media.

He Said: "I do welcome what appears to be an announcement that meets what the Welsh Government has been calling for for some time.

"There is a necessity to support people for however long it takes to get through the pandemic."

What the Wednesday's Welsh Government coronavirus press briefing in full here:

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, welcomed the move, calling it "bold and much-needed".

He said: "The ability to furlough staff on these terms until March will give employers an acutely-needed injection of confidence as they head into the festive period beset by disruption.

"Enabling firms in any location to furlough staff is a very welcome move."