Cardiff's famous Scott Memorial lighthouse at Roath Park is to be re-painted thanks to a donation from a devoted husband who wanted to leave a tribute to his late wife and mother.

Andy Temple lost his wife Rosemary Temple and mother Evelyn Temple last year.

He wanted to find a "fitting tribute" to them and decided to help restore the lighthouse they both loved.

Mr Temple said: "Over the years Rose and I spent many an hour walking our dogs around the lake, in all weathers, and on the many occasions when my Mum came to visit us, she always enjoyed visiting the park, and always admired the lighthouse - even at 97 she would still manage a full lap of the lake.

"I thought it would be a fitting tribute to have it refurbished to its former glory in memory of them both."

Roath Park Lake is a very popular leisure spot. Credit: Richard Williams

The Scott Memorial was built in memory of Antarctic explorer, Captain R. F. Scott and the crew of the S.S. Terranova, who sailed from Cardiff in 1910.

They were aiming to reach the South Pole but sadly lost their lives.

Credit: Richard Williams

Work to repaint the memorial is due to start later this year.

Cardiff Council's Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, Cllr Peter Bradbury, said: "This kind donation will make a real difference to Roath Park and to the many people who visit it each year and importantly, serve as a fantastic tribute to the lives of two people who were clearly very much-loved."