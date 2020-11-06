Dragons postpone next two PRO14 matches after coronavirus outbreak

The Dragons have been forced to postpone their next two Guinness PRO14 matches, with everyone at the club self-isolating after an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

After seven new positive Covid-19 tests were recorded this week, the club and the Welsh Rugby Union "collaboratively and proactively" made the decision to close the region and suspend training and games.

The PRO14 Medical Advisory Group gave their full backing to the decision and the upcoming round five and six games with Connacht and Glasgow Warriors have been postponed, with the aim to reschedule them in early 2021.

Dragons' round-seven fixture with Edinburgh, set for November 23, will be under review with all players, management and staff at the Newport-based club set to self-isolate and follow all Public Health Wales guidelines.

Munster defeated Dragons 28-16 on Sunday, but have returned a full list of negative results from their testing this week