Family of missing Llanelli cockle picker want him 'home where he belongs'

The family of missing Llanelli cockle picker Darren Rees say they want him "home where he belongs."

Darren Rees has been missing in the Machynys area of Llanelli since Tuesday the 3rd November where he had been cockling during low tide.

Police, Coastguard and local fire services have all been involved in the search for the "experienced" cockle picker.

His family have thanked the community and search teams for their efforts in locating the 43-year-old

In a statement they said: "Darren is an experienced cockler and loves his job. We simply want him found and home where he belongs.

"We would especially like to thank the cockling community, a community he is proud to be a part of, who have assisted with boat and coastal searches from various locations including Penclawdd.

"We have been completely overwhelmed and thankful for all the kindness and support offered to ourselves by the community in the ongoing search for Darren.

"As you can imagine this is a very difficult time for our family and we would ask that everyone respects our privacy as we focus on the search to find Darren.”

Specialist teams have been searching from sea and air for the missing man and they have most recently had support from Mid and West Wales Fire Services' Urban Search and Rescue Team and their Drone Air Support Unit.