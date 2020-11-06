Here's how you can commemorate Remembrance Sunday in Wales this year

Remembrance Sunday will feel a little different this year due to a number of restrictions in force because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wales' firebreak lockdown will not end until Monday 9 November, but the Welsh Government has made a number of allowances to the lockdown rules to enable small, outdoor remembrance services to take place over the course of this weekend.

Meanwhile the Royal British Legion is encouraging people to observe a two-minute silence from their doorsteps.

Here's everything you need to know...

Can Acts of Remembrance take place at War Memorials or Cenotaphs?

The Welsh Government says Acts of Remembrance that are outdoors at War Memorials or Cenotaphs are permitted to take place on 7 or 8 November. Indoor services are not permitted.

Up to a maximum of 30 individuals, including event organisers, are permitted to gather outdoors and can take part in an Act of Remembrance.

Those who organise an event will have a duty of care to those attending to make it as safe as possible and uphold guidance around physical distancing and hygiene.

Can services of Remembrance be held in a place of worship?

No - places of worship will not be open to the public for Acts of Remembrance. The firebreak rules state that places of worship can only open for wedding or civil partnership ceremonies and funerals.

The Welsh Government says faith leaders may access a place of worship to broadcast (without a congregation) an act of worship, whether over the internet or as part of a radio or television broadcast. This could include a service of remembrance and others working to facilitate the broadcast can also attend.

Can parades or marches be held to mark Remembrance this year?

The Welsh Government says parades should not take place.

Can people travel to participate in Acts of Remembrance?

The Welsh Government says a person has a "reasonable excuse" to leave the place where they are living to attend an event to commemorate Remembrance that is held on 7 of 8 November.

What about other ways to mark the occasion?

Instead of attending a commemorative event, the Royal British Legion is encouraging people to mark Remembrance Sunday by observing a two-minute silence on their doorsteps at 11:00.

The legion said that whilst many events were unable to take place this year, it was asking the nations to "ensure Remembrance Sunday is still marked appropriately".

In addition, the Remembrance Service at The Cenotaph in London will continue to go ahead as a closed ceremony. It will be shown live on BBC One from 10:15 on Sunday as representatives of the Royal Family, the Government and the Armed Forces lay wreaths.

You can find more information on the Royal British Legion website.