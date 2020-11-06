The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has condemned Bonfire Night attacks on its crews.

Fire crews were attacked in two separate incidents as they responded to emergency callouts in Neath and Britton Ferry.

At 5:25pm a crew from Welshpool attended a bonfire that had become out of control in the area. The crew were attacked by fireworks as they dealt with the incident.

In another incident, at 6:51pm, firefighters from Neath attended a refuse fire in the Britton Ferry area but were attacked by fireworks.

Both incidents have been reported to the police.

Simon Jenkins, area manager for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "I am saddened and appalled by these incidents.

"Our firefighters have been attacked for only doing their job.

"Our firefighters are ready to respond at a moment’s notice and often place their lives at risk in order to save the lives of others and protect the communities that they serve.

"Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service takes a zero-tolerance approach to physical threats and attacks towards our staff and we are working with the Police to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Firefighters across the UK came under attack responding to incidents on Bonfire Night Credit: PA Images

Fire crews across the UK reported coming under attack whilst responding to Bonfire Night incidents.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), which represents firefighters across the UK, said the attacks were "abhorrent" and called for tough punishments for anyone caught attacking fire crews.

Chris Lowther, chairman of NFCC's operations committee and chief fire officer for Tyne and Wear, said: "Attacking firefighters is abhorrent, if one or two members of staff are injured on a shift this can result in fire appliances having to be taken off the road while other staff are called in.

"This leaves communities at risk if there is a major incident.

"I am disgusted to hear of firefighters being attacked when trying to protect the communities they serve; ultimately saving lives.

"We need to see custodial sentences handed out - it is clear we need a deterrent which makes people think twice."

NFCC chairman Roy Wilsher said: "While jail sentences have been increased from 12 to 24 months, we now need to see these imposed to send a clear message.

"Emergency services staff must be treated with the respect they deserve; blue light services are here to keep people safe."

The NFCC said there were 897 attacks recorded in the past year, with firefighters in some areas unable to attend certain incidents unless they have a police escort.