Police are investigating reports that a pet cat has died after being "strapped to a firework" in Wrexham.

North Wales Police said it had received reports that the incident had happened in the Queensway area.

The force said on social media: "Reports to the police that a pet cat has sadly died after being strapped to a firework in the Queensway area.

"NWP takes reports like this very seriously, please do try and help us find who was responsible."

In a later post, the force said it was struggling to find the cat's body and appealed for help from the public.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number Y163308.