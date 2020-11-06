The search for a missing Llanelli cockle picker has been scaled down after an "extremely difficult decision" and days of extensive sea, land and air searches.

Darren Rees, 43, was reported missing on Tuesday evening after he had been cockling during low tide.

He was last seen in the Machynys area of the town.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Dyfed-Powys Police and its partner agencies said they were calling off the search, which would be replaced by "periodic patrols" by the Coastguard.

Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Inspector Chris Neve said: "At 2pm today a specialist Police Search Advisor met with HM Coastguard, the South Wales Police Underwater Search Unit and a representative from the local cockling community at the Loughor Estuary where Mr Darren Rees was last seen on Tuesday, 3rd November.

"After careful consideration of all the information and expert advice that has been made available to us, a joint decision has been made by all agencies involved that the search for Mr Rees will now conclude and will consist of periodic patrols of the estuary by HM Coastguard moving forward.

"We will also continue with other intelligence led enquiries in the coming days.

"Whilst this is an extremely difficult decision to make, we are satisfied that we have done absolutely everything we possibly can to try and locate Mr Rees and his family have been informed of this decision.

"I would also like to reassure the public that in addition to the searches that have taken place at the estuary, a team of police officers have been conducting extensive enquiries in Llanelli since Mr Rees was reported missing.

Mr Rees' family had thanked everyone involved in the search for him Credit: Dyfed Powys Police

HM Coastguard said it had conducted extensive searches since Mr Rees was reported missing and confirmed that the search would now have to be scaled down unless any new information emerged.

A spokesperson said: "An extensive, large scale multi-agency search has been taking place since the report involving the search and rescue helicopter from St Athan, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Burry Port, Llansteffan and Mumbles and also the inshore lifeboats from Burry Port and Loughor.

“Search efforts continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning, resumed again at first light and continued throughout the day.

"Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid & West Wales Fire service and NPAS have also been involved.

"Volunteers from the local community have also been involved in the search under the co-ordination of Dyfed-Powys Police.

"HM Coastguard's search was suspended on Wednesday (4 November) evening.

"However, HM Coastguard has continued to offer assistance to other emergency services teams including the Police and the Fire Service USAR, with senior coastal operations officers and coastguard rescue teams in attendance.

“Unfortunately, the man has not yet been located and the decision has been made to scale the search effort down pending further information.”

