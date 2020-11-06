Six arrests after child reportedly abducted at knifepoint on Anglesey

Six people have been arrested after a young child was reportedly abducted at knifepoint on Anglesey.

The child was recovered "safely and unharmed" hours later, when a vehicle was stopped by police 200 miles away in Northamptonshire.

North Wales Police said the incident was "isolated" and "not a stranger attack."

A spokesperson for the force said: “Following a fast-moving investigation, a vehicle was stopped at the request of North Wales police in Northamptonshire yesterday evening, and the child was recovered safely and unharmed."

Inquiries are being led by the force's major investigations team.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Evans said: “This has been a frightening incident for those involved. Our focus throughout has been to recover the child safe and well and I am happy to report that this was achieved.

“I would like to thank our colleagues in Northamptonshire for their swift assistance. Can I reassure our communities on Anglesey that this was not a stranger attack, the incident is isolated and we are dealing with those we suspect were involved.”