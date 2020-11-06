Thirteen new coronavirus deaths and 1,352 new cases confirmed in Wales

A further thirteen people have died from coronavirus and 1,352 new cases have been reported in Wales.

The latest figures, released by Public Health Wales, mean 1,982 people have now died with the virus.

The new cases take the total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic to 58,279.

Figures also show that 13,241 tests were carried out within the last 24-hour period.

Merthyr remains the local authority with the highest incidence rate of the virus in Wales, with 754.2 cases per 100,000 of the population.

That compares to a Wales-wide average of 274.0 per 100,000.

It comes as Wales approaches the end of a 17-day fire-break lockdown, implemented by the Welsh Government to help control the rise of coronavirus cases.

From Monday, November 9 there will be a new set of national rules in Wales, outlined by First Minister Mark Drakeford earlier this week.

The new rules include the complete reopening of schools and places of worship across the country.

Speaking about the new national rules coming in from Monday, Dr Robin Howe of Public Health Wales said: "We will work with Welsh Government to monitor the effect of the regulations which will come in at the end of the current fire-break period on 9 November 2020.

"We support the call for the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that we are all doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of Coronavirus."

Dr Howe also urged people to follow the rules this weekend when marking Remembrance Sunday.

“Ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend, we are reminding the public that outdoor Acts of Remembrance can be held this weekend involving a maximum of 30 people, including event organisers.

"Indoor services are not permitted, so we would ask people to be responsible when paying their respects to those who have lost their lives in wars."