Urgent safety warning issued after Llanelli diesel train fire

Urgent safety advice has been issued following the derailment of a diesel-carrying freight train near Llanelli which led to a major fire and thousands of litres of fuel being spilled.

Firms responsible for maintaining wagons which usually carry dangerous goods should review their processes to manage the risk of brake failure, according to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

This should include assessing the competence of employees and the security of fastenings.

The advice was issued as part of the RAIB's investigation into the freight train derailment near Llanelli on August 26, in which 330,000 litres of fuel were spilled.

A crane has been brought in to help remove the wagons and clear the track.

A huge blaze led police officers to declare a major incident and evacuate 300 people from their homes.

A preliminary RAIB report published in September found that some of the train's wheels were damaged by a fault with the brakes after a component became loose.

Hundreds of homes were evacuated as a major incident was declared.

Investigators said there was "no record of any check on the tightness of the fastenings ever having been made".

The train, owned by DB Cargo UK, was travelling from Robeston oil refinery in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, to a fuel distribution terminal in Theale, Berkshire.

It was travelling at around 30mph when the derailment happened.