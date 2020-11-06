I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

This year's series will take place in Abergele, north Wales Credit: Ant and Dec / ITV

A host of stars are tipped to be taking part in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! which will be filmed in Wales for the very first time later this month.

The new series, which is taking place at Gwrych Castle in Abergele rather than the usual location in Australia due to the pandemic, will begin on November 15.

The official line-up will be announced during 'I'm A Celebrity... A Jungle Story' on ITV at 8.10pm on Sunday, November 8.

But there are already a number of stars rumoured to be taking part.

Here's a look at who they are...

Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah Credit: PA

Sir Mo Farah is the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history.

He played a starring role in the London 2012 Olympics and won gold in both the 5000m and 10,000m at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

He was knighted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire is rumoured to be among those taking part in the new series Credit: PA

Victoria Derbyshire presented her own current affairs programme on BBC Two until earlier this year.

After it was announced that the show would be axed, the journalist said she was "absolutely devastated."

She has also presented Newsnight and Panorama and is a regular host of BBC News.

In August 2015, Derbyshire announced on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be having a mastectomy.

She recorded video diaries about her cancer treatment which went viral and were viewed millions of times.

Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher Credit: PA

The author and podcast host is best known for her parenting content, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, in which she interviews famous mothers including the Duchess of Cambridge.

Her brother is The Only Way Is Essex star Mario Falcone and she is married to McFly star Tom Fletcher, with whom she shares sons Buzz, Buddy and Max.

Vernon Kay

The TV presenter and former BBC Radio 1 DJ first found fame as the presenter of Channel 4's weekend magazine show T4.

Since then Kay, who is married to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly, has hosted shows including All Star Family Fortunes, Beat the Star and Splash!, The Whole 19 Yards, Home For the Holidays, Let's Get Gold and 1000 Heartbeats.

He also presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012. .

Beverley Callard

Beverly Callard Credit: PA

The soap star has played Coronation Street's Liz McDonald on-and-off since 1989.

A fixture behind the bar of the Rovers Return, Liz has been at the centre of a number of dramatic storylines, including infidelity and kidnapping.

Callard has also appeared on Emmerdale and played Flo Henshaw in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

AJ Pritchard

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, the brother of Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, joined the entertainment show in 2016, when he was paired with Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane.

Before that he auditioned for the seventh series of Britain's Got Talent in 2013, along with his partner Chloe Hewitt, and reached the semi-finals.

His later Strictly pairings were with The Saturdays singer Mollie King, British Paralympian Lauren Steadman and YouTube star Saffron Barker.

He had been confirmed to star in the 2020 professional line-up but announced earlier this year that he was leaving the show to pursue a presenting career.

Hollie Arnold

Hollie Arnold Credit: PA

Paralympic gold medallist and F46 javelin thrower Hollie Arnold was the youngest member of the Great Britain athletics team at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing when she was 14 years old.

Arnold, who has a congenital limb deficiency, took up the sport aged 11 at Cleethorpes Athletics Club in Grimsby, and later moved to south Wales.

She won her gold medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro with a world record throw of 43.01 metres.

Jordan North

The BBC Radio 1 DJ first presented on the station in 2014 and was one of the people who stood in for Matt Edmondson during September 2017.

He was announced as the new host for the Greatest Hits show on Sunday mornings in 2018 and recently took over the 11am-1pm weekend slot.

Ruthie Henshall

Ruthie Henshall Credit: PA

The stage star is best known for her work in musical theatre and made her West End debut in Cats.

She then joined the world premiere cast of Miss Saigon, taking over the role of Ellen and later took over as Fantine in the West End production of Les Miserables.

Other significant roles include Nancy in Oliver! and Mrs Wilkinson in Billy Elliot.

Russell Watson

Russell Watson Credit: PA

The Salford-born tenor is the best-selling classical recording artist in the UK.

He has performed at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth games, the opening ceremony of the World Games, the Rugby Union World Cup and the Champion's League final and collaborated with Meatloaf and Lionel Richie.

Jessica Plummer

Jessica Plummer Credit: PA

The singer-turned-actress joined EastEnders in March 2019 as Chantelle Atkins and made headlines as her character was subjected to long-term mental and physical abuse at the hands of her husband, Gray Atkins.

Before joining the soap, Plummer was a member of the British girl group Neon Jungle.

Shane Richie

Shane Richie Credit: PA

The singer, presenter and comedian is best known for his portrayal of Alfie Moon in EastEnders.

He joined the soap in 2002 and has appeared on and-off in Albert Square as recently as 2019.

The official line-up will be confirmed during 'I'm A Celebrity... A Jungle Story' on Sunday November 8 at 8.10pm on ITV.