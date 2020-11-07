More than 2,000 people have died with Covid-19 in Wales, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

A further 32 people are reported to have died with the virus in the last 24 hours, with another 958 cases identified.

The south Wales Valleys continue to have some of the highest infection rates in Wales.

Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded 137 new cases in the last 24 hours. Cardiff recorded 108 and Swansea 103 new cases.

The highest number of cases per 100,000 people in the last 24 hours was recorded in Merthyr Tydfil. Here, there were 46 new cases.

It comes as Wales heads towards coming out of a fire-break lockdown on Monday.

Dr Chris Williams, from Public Health Wales, said: "As we approach the end of the fire-break period in Wales, we remind everyone that this does not mean a return to normality.

"Coronavirus is still active in communities across Wales, so we all need to take steps to keep everyone safe and to prevent the transmission of the disease.

"This means staying out of other people’s homes, limiting the times and the numbers of people that you meet, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene, working from home if you can, and self-isolating if you show symptoms of coronavirus or are asked to do so by contact tracers."