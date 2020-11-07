Wales's First Minister has congratulated Joe Biden following his presidential election victory.

Mark Drakeford says he looks "forward to working with you to build on the strong links between Wales and USA."

Kamala Harris also makes history by becoming the first female, black and Indian-American Vice President.

Joe Biden successfully reached the 270 electoral college threshold after winning the state of Pennsylvania, he has an unassailable lead over the sitting President, Donald Trump.

Get the latest on the US election from ITV News.