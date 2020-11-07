Wales' health minister has urged people to leave gaps of a few days between seeing different people after the end of the firebreak lockdown to help further control the spread of coronavirus.

It comes as the country approaches the end of the 17-day fire-break lockdown on Monday.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference on Friday, the minister also said that not lifting the restrictions would be a serious "breach of trust" but that harsher rules could be introduced if the virus continued to spread locally.

We were very clear with the public about when it would start and when it would end. Vaughan Gething MS, Health minister

"We've been really clear that we want a national set of rules that make it easier for everyone to understand how we should be living our lives," Mr Gething said at the press conference.

"It is always the case, though, that if we see sustained localised increases we'll be prepared to take measures that are appropriate."

The minister also discussed the potential challenges that come in the winter months ahead but he asked that people try to leave a gap of a few days between meeting different groups of people.

The hospitality sector was shut during the fire-break lockdown, apart from for takeaway, but can reopen fully from Monday.

"I know we’re coming into winter and it’s getting colder outside but, if you can, meet people outside or in public indoor place, where there are measures to protect you, such as cleaning regimes and social distancing," he said.

“Try to leave a gap of a few days between meeting different groups of people if you can. This will help to reduce the risk of spreading the virus widely and quickly."

Wales recorded thirteen further deaths and 1,352 new coronavirus cases on Friday slightly down from the total of 30 deaths on Thursday and a record number of 44 on Wednesday.

Whilst case numbers and deaths have continued to rise Vaughan Gething has warned that it will take weeks to see the impact of the 17-day fire-break lockdown on national figures.

