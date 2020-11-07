Anyone coming to Wales from Denmark must now self-isolate for 14 days, along with the rest of their household.

Welsh Government said the tougher rule, which means household members must isolate as well, comes into effect from 4am on Saturday 7 November.

It will also apply to anyone who has been to Denmark in the past 14 days. The health minister said Public Health Wales will be contacting people who have recently arrived from Denmark who now need to quarantine.

The stricter isolation measure has been introduced in response to an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain originating from Danish mink farms.

This coincides with a UK-wide ban on all travellers coming from Denmark, unless they are a British national or resident here.

Although current coronavirus restrictions prevent anyone from leaving Wales without a reasonable excuse, people are allowed to return to Wales from abroad if they live here.

Any Welsh nationals or residents returning to Wales from Denmark will be legally required to isolate for two-weeks along with every member of their household.

Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said this was "a precautionary measure".

He said: "By taking further action now, closing travel corridors and requiring individuals and their households to isolate, we aim to prevent risk to Wales and the UK from this new strain.

"Public Health Wales will be in touch with Welsh residents who have been in Denmark in the past 14 days to explain that we will require them and their households to isolate as an extra precautionary measure.

"These measures are being taken with the safety of the public in mind. These are early days and we need to take extra caution while we learn more about this developing situation."