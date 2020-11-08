More than 700 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Wales, on the eve of a national fire-break lockdown being lifted.

In the last 24 hours there have been 744 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

Yesterday saw Wales' coronavirus death toll reach more than 2,000, according to data from Public Health Wales.

There has been nearly 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales. Credit: Public Health Wales

The latest figures come as Wales prepares to come out of its 17-day fire-break lockdown.

The Welsh Government says that the impact of the fire-break lockdown measures may not be seen for a couple weeks after restrictions are lifted.Health Minister, Vaughan Gething has urged people to leave gaps of a few days between seeing different people after the end of the fire-break lockdown to help further control the spread of coronavirus.

From tomorrow, people from two households will be able to form a bubble as part of a series of new national measures that will come into force.