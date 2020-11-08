People across Wales will be commemorating Remembrance Sunday today, as they do every year, but the pandemic means 2020's Acts of Remembrance might look a little different.

The First Minister said in a statement that this will not be the first or last time a special day or event will look "very different to what we're used to", because of coronavirus.

Places of worship are not open for the public and parades or marches are not allowed.

This means many services have gone virtual, with the National Service of Remembrance at the National War Memorial in Cardiff being streamed online for the first time ever. The First Minister will be laying a wreath at the ceremony.

Some local authorities are also holding online events or festivals to mark the day.

In several locations across Cardiff, poppies have been painted on the road

Poppies have been painted on 10 roads across Cardiff. Credit: Cardiff Council

While Wales is still in lockdown until Monday 9 November, the Welsh Government has made a number of allowances to the lockdown rules to enable small, outdoor services to take place.

Acts of Remembrance that are outdoors at War Memorials or Cenotaphs are permitted to take place on 7 or 8 November but indoor services are not allowed.

These are also limited to a maximum of 30 people.

The Royal British Legion are urging people to take to their doorsteps at 11am, to take part in a two minutes silence.

A ceremony also took place in Cardiff at Alexandra Gardens to honour the contribution by all the Black, Asian and ethnic minority service personnel.

People gathered to honour the ethnic minority and commonwealth citizens who served for Wales in WW1 and WW2.

The Royal Mint in Llantrisant have commemorated Remembrance Day this year by producing a coin honouring the Unknown Warrior - the unidentifiable soldier who represented nearly one million servicemen and women who lost their lives serving on Britain’s behalf as a result of the First World War.

This year marks 100 years since the burial of the Unknown Warrior.

Mark Drakeford said despite the absence of the usual gatherings this year, "the generations of men and women who have served their country...will not be forgotten".

The footsteps of serving personnel and veterans marching in unison will not be as loud this year; but Wales will once again be united in its appreciation of the incredible sacrifices, which have been made. Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales

"Today is an opportunity to reflect on the contribution our Armed Forces continue to make," he said.

"During this pandemic, many have used their skills and expertise to support our NHS and local services.

"Serving personnel have driven ambulances and delivered PPE, built field hospitals and supported paramedics – we are indebted to them and all our critical workers for helping to Keep Wales Safe.

"At a time when everyone in Wales is being asked to make sacrifices, we remember the generations before us who made their sacrifices for us to live our lives the way we do today. We also remember their dedication to the collective cause.

"These are difficult times for us all. Coronavirus casts a long shadow over all of our lives; no more so than on those who have suffered the loss of a loved one this year.

"As we today remember all those who served and all those who made the ultimate sacrifice, let us also reflect on the huge sacrifices which so many people across Wales have made and continue to make, as we work together to keep Wales safe."