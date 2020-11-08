Six people charged with kidnap after child reportedly abducted on Anglesey

Six people have been charged with kidnap after a child was reportedly abducted on Anglesey on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the adults has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

All six people have been remanded to appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court on Monday, November 9.

Further information about the child, or those charged cannot be released for legal reasons.

The child was found "safe and well" hours later by police 200 miles away in Northamptonshire.

North Wales Police said the incident was "isolated" and "not a stranger attack."

They are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area of Holyhead Road, Gaerwen between 3:45pm and 4pm on Wednesday, 4 November.

Police are also keen to speak to anybody who may have been on Cyttir Lane, at the rear of Tesco in Bangor between 3:50pm and 4:10pm on the same day.