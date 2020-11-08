I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here

The new series will start on November 15.

The line-up for this year's series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has been revealed.

Ten stars will head to Abergele as the season was forced to trade the Australian jungle for Gwrych Castle because of the pandemic.

Not everything will be different this year as the show's long-standing presenters, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, return to host the programme.

The first official episode will air at 9pm on November 15 but in a special episode a week earlier, Ant and Dec revealed the host of famous faces who will be competing to become King or Queen of the castle.

Here is who will be taking part in the much anticipated 2020 series.

Sir Mo Farah CBE - Olympic athlete

Sir Mo Farah will be one of this year's contestants.

That's right, the rumours are true - Sir Mo Farah, the most decorated track and field athlete in modern Olympic Games history, will be one of the ten entering the castle.

He played a starring role in the London 2012 Olympics and won gold in both the 5000m and 10,000m at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He was knighted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Things might be tough for the Olympic star though as he said his phobias include "any animal that moves".

The athlete said he is considering running training sessions for the rest of the camp.

He explained: "I love to exercise...and when I don’t train I go a bit mad!"

Hollie Arnold MBE - Paralympic gold medallist

The 26-year-old was awarded a MBE for her services to field athletics three years ago.

Hollie Arnold holds Paralympic, World, Commonwealth and European Gold medals in the F46 javelin event.

She was the youngest member of the Great Britain athletics team at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing when she was 14 years old.

The Paralympian has a congenital limb deficiency and hopes to inspire others, while not focussing on her disability.

"I don't want it to be about my disability," explained Arnold.

"Yes I have a missing arm and I am in the Paralympics but I want to show people nothingstops me and it shouldn’t stop anyone else either.

"I hope by going on the programme, it inspires people. I want people to look and see that I am scared but I am giving it a go."

Vernon Kay - TV presenter

Vernon Kay said his phobia is being confined underwater.

The TV presenter and former BBC Radio 1 DJ first found fame as the presenter of Channel 4's weekend magazine show T4.

Since then Kay, who is married to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly, has hosted shows including All Star Family Fortunes, Beat the Star and Splash!, The Whole 19 Yards, Home For the Holidays, Let's Get Gold and 1000 Heartbeats.

He said he's signed up to I’m A Celebrity to make his two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, proud.

"It’s a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp," he said.

"I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them! And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved."

Victoria Derbyshire - Broadcaster and journalist

Victoria said she is most looking forward to having a "laugh" after such a "challenging and crazy year".

Victoria Derbyshire presented her own current affairs programme on BBC Two until earlier this year. She has also presented Newsnight and Panorama and is a regular host of BBC News.

In August 2015, Derbyshire announced on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be having a mastectomy. She said that is part of the reason she is taking part.

Because of cancer, I know more than lots of people, life is short. I am now saying ‘yes’ to stuff I wouldn’t have done previously. And if I don’t do my boys proud, I will never live it down! Victoria Derbyshire

Shane Richie - Stage and screen actor

When asked what his phobia is, Shane Richie said: "Human faeces. If I see one, it is over! I am hoping the camp toilet will be enclosed."

Best known for his portrayal of Alfie Moon in EastEnders, Shane Richie joined the soap in 2002 and has appeared on-and-off in Albert Square as recently as 2019.

Mr Richie said he is looking forward to facing up to "adrenaline and fear" and hopes he makes his kids proud.

The 56-year-old added he is "really looking forward to being around adults again" after spending lockdown with his three children.

Jordan North - Radio 1 DJ

Jordan North said it he has been watching the show since it started and is "so excited" to finally meet Ant and Dec.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ first presented on the station in 2014 and was one of the people who stood in for Matt Edmondson during September 2017.

His co-presenter Emily Atack took part in the 2018 series, coming in second place to Harry Redknapp.

Excited to take part in his favourite show, North said this is the kind of opportunity you can't turn down. Although perhaps not working in his favour, he also admits he has "so many phobias and fears" it would be "easier to say what [he is] not scared of".

Beverley Callard - Soap star

Beverley Callard said she is "rubbish" at cooking and will probably take on the role of camp cleaner.

She has played one of Coronation Street's most iconic characters, Liz McDonald, on-and-off for more than 30 years.

Callard has also appeared on Emmerdale and played Flo Henshaw in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

This is not the first time Callard's been asked to take part in the show but she said she finally decided to take the plunge after making the big decision to quit Coronation Street earlier this year.

I felt that after 31 years Liz had run her course, “she explains. “And normally, I would have said ‘thank you but no thank you’. But this year, I decided to go for it. Doing I’m A Celebrity is an adventure and definitely out of my comfort zone! Beverley Callard

AJ Pritchard - Ballroom dancer

AJ Pritchard said he will miss his "warm and comfy bed" most of all.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star and brother of Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, Pritchard joined Strictly in 2016 when he was paired with Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane.

He had been confirmed to star in the 2020 professional line-up but announced earlier this year that he was leaving the show to pursue a presenting career.

The dancer said he is "unbelievably competitive" but will struggle with any trial that involves small confined spaces. He added: "heights are not my friend too much either!"

Giovanna Fletcher - Author and podcaster

Giovanna Fletcher has more than a million Instagram followers and is married to Tom Fletcher from McFly.

The author and podcast host is best known for her parenting content, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, in which she interviews famous mothers including the Duchess of Cambridge.

Her brother is The Only Way Is Essex star Mario Falcone and she is married to McFly star Tom Fletcher, with whom she shares sons Buzz, Buddy and Max.

Fletcher said she has been practising I'm a Celebrity trials at home with her family - using runner beans.

"Years ago we started doing a runner bean challenge which is based on I’m A Celebrity," she explained.

"It’s where we pretend we are doing an eating trial but actually we are eating our vegetables really fast! Challenges like this find a way of becoming part of the family dynamic and I can’t wait to do this."

Jessica Plummer - Soap star

The actress said: "it will be nice for people to see me for who I am rather than my EastEnders character".

The singer-turned-actress joined EastEnders in March 2019 as Chantelle Atkins and made headlines as her character was subjected to long-term mental and physical abuse at the hands of her husband, Gray Atkins.

Before joining the soap, Plummer was a member of the British girl group Neon Jungle.

Admitting she loves her food, the actress thinks living on rice and beans will be tough and said she has "just about every phobia".

The 28-year-old added although she is "dreading" the challenges, she keeps telling herself "it is good to face your fears".

The first episode of the new series will air on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 9 November.

The starting line-up for this year's I'm a Celebrity includes ten famous faces.

