Wales defence coach Byron Hayward has left his role "by mutual agreement", Welsh Rugby Union have confirmed.

The former Wales U20 and Scarlets coach is stepping down from the position with immediate effect, ahead of the start of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Hayward only joined Wayne Pivac's coaching team last year when he took over from Shaun Edwards.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac thanked Hayward for "all his hard work" and "for his honesty in recent meetings."

He added: "I have worked alongside Byron for six and a half years, he is a dedicated coach that has had great success in his career.

"On reflection of the last campaign it was mutually decided that the best way forward for Wales and for Byron is for him to step down from his role.

"I, on behalf of the squad and management, would like to wish Byron all the best for the future."

The existing coaching team will cover the defence side of things for the next four matches before a full-time replacement is found.

Hayward said he had "thoroughly enjoyed" his time with Wales and considers it an "honour" to have been able to coach his country.

He added: "As I have always said from day one, the team comes first and upon reflection of the last campaign with Wayne we felt it was best for me to step aside.

"When I took the role last year I wouldn’t have planned to be leaving as the squad prepare to start the new international season, I believe it is the right decision for myself and the squad as they enter a new campaign.

"I would like to wish Wayne and the squad all the best going forward and I will be fully supporting them."

The Autumn Nations Cup is a new rugby tournament involving those that take part in the Six Nations, plus Georgia and Fiji.

The first games of the tournament will take place on Friday 13 November, when Wales will take on Ireland in Dublin.