There have been eight further deaths from coronavirus in Wales as the total number of confirmed cases exceeds 60,000.

The latest figures released by Public Health Wales showed that there had been 931 new cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours,

It means that the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 60,912 - although the true number is higher.

According to Public Health Wales, 2,041 people have now died with coronavirus in the country.

Today, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the death toll passing 2,000 over the weekend was a "grim milestone".

He said: "Sadly, we are still seeing high numbers of deaths being reported by Public Health Wales every day.

"Until we get coronavirus under control, we are likely to see this continuing."

Today's figures come as Wales officially ends its 17-day fire-break lockdown.

The Welsh Government had implemented the strict national lockdown to help control the spread of the virus in the country.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference, the First Minister Mark Drakeford said that there were "tentative early signs" that coronavirus measures are working.

"We are beginning to see some signs that cases of coronavirus are starting to fall from the very high levels we have seen over the last few weeks," he said.

"The all-Wales level has fallen back from 250 cases per 100,000 people to just under 220 cases.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said there 'tentative early signs' that Welsh coronavirus measures are working. Credit: PA

"In Merthyr Tydfil, where we had seen rates as high at 700 cases per 100,000 people, we are now seeing rates of around 520 – this is still too high, but a positive fall," he continued.

Dr Giri Shankar of Public Health Wales warned people that whilst the fire-break period had ended, it does not mean an "instant return to normality".

“Public Health Wales will work with Welsh Government to monitor the effect of the regulations that begin today as Wales exits the fire-break period," he said.

"We support the call for the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that we are all doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of Coronavirus.

“Although the fire-break period in Wales has ended, we would urge everyone to be aware that this that this does not mean a return to normality."