Police carrying out checks during the two-week Welsh lockdown stopped a family who had travelled from their native Germany for a holiday in Swansea.

Officers from South Wales Police spotted the vehicle with a German number plate travelling on the B4295 between Llanmorlais and Llanrhidian on Sunday 8 November.

They asked the driver to pull over and found that the five occupants of the car were on a family holiday to Gower.

At the time, Wales was still under a fire-break lockdown which was in place until 12.01am on Monday 9 November.The lockdown rules put in place by the Welsh Government last month stipulated that travel into Wales was not allowed without a reasonable excuse.

The family was issued with a fixed penalty notice and told by police to make their way back to Germany.

It is unclear where the family from Germany entered Wales, but since Thursday 5 November it has also been against the UK Government’s rules to travel in England except for legally permitted reasons, such as education or travel.

The government had confirmed that fines for breaking the travel rule would be the same as those issued for breaching other coronavirus regulations.

This means a fixed penalty notice of £60 would be issued for a first offence, doubling for each repeated offence up to a maximum of £1,920.

If taken to court over the matter, an even larger fine can be imposed.