Residents warned to 'close all windows' after large Cardiff fire

A large fire has broken out in Cardiff, prompting residents living nearby to warn residents in different parts of the city to "close all windows" as the smoke spread.

Roads have been closed and emergency services are on the scene of the fire at an industrial estate on Seawall Road in the Tremorfa area of the city. One resident said they had been nearby and had to leave because of the "black, acrid smoke".

He said: "I could see big flames at the side of the building. Didn’t stay too long because of the black, acrid smoke."

Another said: "If you live in Cardiff, close all windows. Smoke and smell spreading rapidly with winds. If you live Tremorfa, Splott, Adamsdown, Pengam Green and potentially Roath or Rumney, close all windows. Huge fire happening right now in Tremorfa, Seawall Road and smoke and smell is spreading."

Another resident described the fire as "horrific", saying: "Think that's going to be going for a while."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service says: "Crews are attending a large fire involving tyres at Seawall Road. Please can residents in the area keep doors and windows closed."

South Wales Police said: "Road closures are in place in the Seawall Road area of Cardiff due to an ongoing fire at an industrial estate. Officers were alerted by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service just before 7pm. Motorists are advised to avoid the area."