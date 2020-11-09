Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to make Wrexham a 'global force'

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have said they want to make Wrexham football club a "global force" when they met with supporters over Zoom on Sunday.

The Hollywood pair want to buy the club from the Wrexham Supports Trust and on Sunday they shared their vision with members.

Reynolds said: "This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal."

"We want Wrexham to be a global force."

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney issued a 'mission statement' after the virtual-meeting in which they said their goal was to "grow the team", make a positive difference to the wider Wrexham community, and to always beat rivals Chester.

They said: "We want to be part of Wrexham's story, not drag the club into ours."

They promised to explore the renovation of the Racecourse Ground and to deliver "the occasional Tom Jones gig."

Reynolds and McElhenney told fans they would be guided by "four essential principles."

To protect the heritage that has made Wrexham AFC and the Racecourse Ground such a special place to watch football for the last 156 years.

To reinforce the values, traditions and legacy of this community. We understand and respect the intense loyalty and love for this club and how it’s woven into the fabric of the town and its supporters.

To use our resources to grow the exposure of the club. Of course, this would be in concert with protecting the heart and spirit of a community-led historical icon. But why can't the third oldest club in the world have a global appeal?

To reward the faith of the supporters who have stood by Wrexham AFC through its history by putting everything we have towards what all fans want most for their club, and that is to...WIN, WIN, WIN.

The actors finished the statement by asking fans for them to "put your trust in us."

They wrote: "We hope you'll put your trust in us, because we’ll work every day, for as long as you'll have us, to ensure the world knows that Wrexham is the name."

The deal could see up to £2m invested in the club and Members are able to vote on it from Monday until Sunday 15th November.