Three-year-old boy from Monmouthshire crowned World Puddle Jumping Champion

A three-year-old boy from Monmouthshire has been crowned the 2020 World Puddle Jumping champion.

Theo Burkitt-Watkins, from Goytre, impressed the judges with the height of his jump, his enthusiasm and the distance of his splash, overcoming competitors from as far afield as Australia.

The World Puddle Jumping Championships usually take place in Wicksteed Park, Kettering, Northamptonshire - but were virtual this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

1200 Worldwide competitors in the World Puddle Jumping Championships

Theo's father Aled Burkitt said his son was "buzzing" at taking the crown.

He said: "He loves going down to the woods and splashing around. Especially in lockdown."He’s too full of energy to just sit in the house all day."We were amazed to find out that he’d won the competition - it was very funny to be honest. Theo was buzzing."

Theo visibly enjoyed his world-beating efforts Credit: Aled Burkitt

Aled added that the family did not even know about the competition at the time of Theo's world-beating puddle jump.

He said: "We didn’t even know about the competition."It wasn’t planned at all."

The family were then encouraged by a friend to enter the clip for the championships.The event, organised by Wicksteed Park, is in its eighth year and saw over 1,200 entries from all over the world.

Rachel James, Wicksteed Park's head of sales and marketing, said: “The World Puddle Jumping Championships is a great way to encourage people, and especially children, to get out into the fresh air and have some fun.“Hundreds of children, and some adults, take part but it would be impossible to run in the normal way this year.“However, we are determined that coronavirus restrictions won’t ruin the fun and are asking people to find their own puddles to jump in, whether that is in their own garden, while out for a walk with their families, or visiting the park in a socially-distanced manner.”