74-year-old pedestrian killed in Caerphilly car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 74-year-old woman was killed by a car in Pontllanfraith on Monday morning.

The fatal collision involving a blue coloured Toyota Yaris took place in Pen-Y-Bryn Terrace/Bryn Road at around 8.25am.

The elderly pedestrian, from Blackwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers from Gwent Police are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch with them, particularly any motorists who may have any dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the incident.