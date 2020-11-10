Covid-19 case rates have fallen in almost every part of Wales

Latest figures show that Coronavirus case rates have fallen in almost every part of Wales.

The greatest decline in the number of cases per 100,000 people are in Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot and Torfaen.

Wales entered a fire-break lockdown on October 23 with pubs, restaurants, shops and cafes forced to close for 17 days.

It is too soon for the figures to reflect any real impact of the lockdown in Wales, which officially ended on Monday, but the First Minister said that are some "tentative early positive signs" that Wales' coronavirus response is having a positive effect.

Mr Drakeford said while won’t know the full impact for a couple of weeks yet, the early signs "give us some hope".

He said: "We are beginning to see some signs that cases of coronavirus are starting to fall from the very high levels we have seen over the last few weeks.

"The all-Wales level has fallen back from 250 cases per 100,000 people to just under 220 cases.

"In Merthyr Tydfil, where we had seen rates as high at 700 cases per 100,000 people, we are now seeing rates of around 520 – this is still too high, but a positive fall.”

The latest figures suggest that the recent rise in Covid-19 cases may have peaked with the number of new cases per 100,000 also dropping from 404.7 to 287.5 in Neath Port Talbot.

However, there has been a rise in the number of cases in three local authorities with Brigend, Ceredigion and the Vale of Glamorgan reporting a higher Covid-19 case rate for the seven days to November 5.

The figures are based on data published by Public Health Wales. The first figure is based on the rate of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 29 and the second figure is the most recent one showing the rate of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 5.

Here are the current figures for every local authority:

Merthyr Tydfil 752.6 - 586.8

Rhondda Cynon Taf 562.0 - 498.6

Blaenau Gwent 518.2 - 436.6

Swansea 405.3 - 337.7

Bridgend 295.8 - 334.6

Caerphilly 359.0 - 303.7

Neath Port Talbot 404.7 - 287.5

Cardiff 333.3 - 263.0

Wrexham 297.2 - 228.0

Newport 191.4 - 177.8

Flintshire 193.5 - 160.2

Carmarthenshire 178.5 - 156.3

Torfaen 272.5 - 155.4

Vale of Glamorgan 131.7 -154.2

Monmouthshire 179.7 -132.1

Powys 131.4 - 126.9

Ceredigion 42.6 - 118.3

Denbighshire 122.3 - 85.7

Conwy 107.5 - 84.5

Isle of Anglesey 111.4 - 64.2

Gwynedd 65.0 - 53.0

Pembrokeshire 47.7 - 40.5