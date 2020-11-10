A "remarkable" former nurse who cared for soldiers injured in World War II is celebrating her 103rd birthday.

Great-grandmother Hilda Richards was born in Ruabon, Wrexham, on 10 November 1917, just before the end of the First World War.

Fast forward to the Second World War, and Hilda was a 23-year-old nurse working at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Hospital.

She cared for soldiers injured at Dunkirk in 1940, who were ferried around the coast and along the Mersey to be treated there.

Hilda still vividly remembers the men in their torn battledress, many of whom had suffered horrific burns, being brought in on stretchers and laid out in rows.

“Looking after gravely wounded soldiers from Dunkirk was an awful job but one I was privileged to do," she said.

“It was so sad. The state many were in was horrible, especially the burns."

Hilda then transferred to Wrexham General Emergency Hospital in 1942.

“We had children from Alder Hey Hospital sent across the Mersey to us to escape the bombing," she recalled.

“We also had two Jewish doctors who had escaped the Holocaust and found their way to Britain. We treated soldiers from all the Allies, Americans and Canadians, not just British.”

British soldiers are assisted by the Royal Navy on their return to the UK after being evacuated from the beaches of Dunkirk. Credit: PA Archive

Hilda's husband Trevor was also serving in France at the time, after being called up to the Tank Regiment.

The two attended the same school - Ruabon Grammar - but didn't meet until years later, as boys and girls were kept separate.

Hilda and Trevor married and went on to have three sons, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Hilda initially stayed at home after having her children and only went back to work after they started school.

She took up a job as a laboratory assistant and school nurse at Ruabon Grammar School - the couple's former school - where she worked until she retired.

Afterwards, Hilda and Trevor took up travelling as a pastime and ended up seeing the world.

“They didn’t have massive cruise ships like you get now and it was way too expensive and out of our reach.

“But I found out you could go on cargo ships if they had space and rent a cabin as a guest of the captain if he’d agree. We went behind the Iron Curtain to Russia on the first trip and were treated like royalty on board.

“We went all over the world - America, South America, Canada, Africa and even India. Trevor and I had our picture taken at the Taj Mahal sat on the same seat that would become famous when Princess Diana sat on it many years later.”

Hilda has travelled the world but is now putting her feet up at the age of 103. Credit: Ceidiog PR

Hilda lived independently at home after Trevor passed away, until she began to feel unsteady on her feet and suffered a fall. She now lives at Gwern Alyn care home in Wrexham.

Manager Cindy Clutton says Hilda is popular resident who has led an extraordinary life.

She said: “Hilda really is an incredible woman who has done so much in her life. I can’t imagine what she went through nursing soldiers injured at Dunkirk and civilians injured in the Blitz.

“She has a remarkable memory and can recall in vivid detail what she and her fellow nurses went through before, during and after the war.

“Hearing all about her and her husband Trevor's travel exploits doesn’t surprise me in any way. She really is an amazing woman.”

