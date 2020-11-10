A mother has spoken out about the “soul destroying” ordeal after her 13-year-old daughter was groomed by her rugby coach. In an exclusive interview with ITV Cymru Wales’ Y Byd ar Bedwar, she says the experience has had a devastating impact on her entire family. The mother, who must remain anonymous in order to protect her daughter’s identity, said she started playing rugby for the Ynysddu Panthers in 2018 and was a promising player, excited to join the under 15’s team.

James Dowle was a coach for the Ynysddu Panthers Credit: Google Images

However, after a short period of time her mum had concerns about the Head Coach, James Dowle, and the way he was running the club. Dowle coached the under 18s team but also oversaw the training of the under 15s team. The victim's mother said: “He would be the one that would give them all the information in the WhatsApp group they all had together. He was the one in charge of the Instagram accounts, the Facebook accounts. He was in charge of everything.”

Before long the mother noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour explaining how she was constantly on her phone and one evening she was taking selfies until the early hours of the morning. She said alarm bells began to ring which resulted in her daughter’s phone being confiscated. She was in shock to find messages from James Dowle on there.

She said: “First message was asking her date of birth, which I found odd, because he had contact with me on Facebook and my mobile number. Bit of banter messages, back and forth. Then all of a sudden, out of the blue, he asks if she’s got any sexual cravings. My jaw just hit the floor.""I carried on reading further, to find out that he’d been looking at her Instagram photos and was referring to the fact that she’d enlarged a picture of herself, and his response was ‘I don't need to enlarge anything of mine’, he was describing the size of his penis.”

Over a period of six months, the pair had exchanged more than 1300 messages.

“I felt physically sick. My daughter’s not safe in her own bedroom, she should be safe in her bedroom and she’s not. It was soul destroying, my world just disintegrated.”

The mother contacted Ynysddu RFC to raise her concerns, and asked to speak to the Club Safeguarding Officer.

“The next shocking thing to find out then...it was told to me that James Dowle was the Safeguarding Officer.”

Y Byd ar Bedwar first contacted the WRU to request an interview to respond to these concerns on the 15th of October. Despite asking the union several times if anyone was available to appear on the programme, they declined our request. Instead, in a statement they said:“Dowle was never inducted as a CSO [Club Safeguarding Officer] for Ynysddu, Ynysddu Panthers or any other WRU club.”

Ynysddu Rygbu Club Credit: Google Maps

However, when we spoke to a coach at the Ynysddu Panthers, who coached alongside Dowle, he confirmed that at the time, he believed that James Dowle was the Club Safeguarding Officer. We put this information to the WRU and asked them to clarify who the safeguarding officer was at the time, but their answer did not reveal this information.

The mother, having made this discovery, went to the police with her concerns. During Gwent Police’s investigation, they identified a second victim who’d received messages of a sexual nature from Dowle. She was 14 and also in the girls rugby team where Dowle was the coach.

The coach was arrested in January 2019 and subsequently charged with six counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child aged 13 and 14. A new offence was introduced on April 3 2017, making it illegal for an adult to send a sexual message to a child. This was following the ‘Flaw in the Law’ campaign by the NSPCC.

In September 2020, Dowle was given a suspended sentence for two years and fined £500 after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court. He was also made to register as a sex offender for five years.

James Dowle entering Cardiff Crown Court

The WRU said in a statement, “When complaints were raised in January 2019, a temporary suspension order was imposed with immediate effect. The WRU took part in a multi-agency meeting in February 2019 and fully cooperated with the new Gwent Police enquiry.”

Following his sentencing, the WRU also told us “He has been served with a permanent exclusion from rugby-related activities.”

The victim’s mother told Y Byd ar Bedwar, she said she had no contact or support from the WRU and feels they did not do enough to protect her daughter. “Sitting in the tall ivory tower doesn’t get anything sorted, you’ve got to be on the ground, you’ve got to be speaking to people. I’m not asking for an apology or looking for an apology. I just want someone to tell me what they’re going to do better, so this doesn’t happen again. This shouldn’t have happened to my daughter, this shouldn’t happen to anyone’s daughter. But it has. And we’ve just got silence. And that’s the heartbreaking part, there is nothing.” As a part of the investigation, Y Byd ar Bedwar also spoke to a number of parents whose children played for the same team. One mother, Sara Evans from Pontllanfraith in Caerphilly, told the programme she raised her concerns about Dowle’s behaviour back in 2016. She said her daughter, along with a group of players ranging from 14 to 18, had gone on a rugby trip to the north of England when she received a call from her daughter, who was 15 at the time.

Parent Sara Evans raised her concerns about Dowle’s behaviour as a coach back in 2016.

“There were a group of girls with James playing a drinking game called ‘never have I ever’. It's highly sexual. She was in floods of tears, asking me to go and pick her up. She felt uncomfortable, she didn’t want to be there anymore. And it seemed as if he was almost encouraging them to come out with wilder and wilder things that he seemed interested in, their sexual activities. The alarm bells in my head just rang and rang and rang.”

She told us she raised her concerns with the Ynysddu Rugby Club and the WRU at the time in 2016. She said the union put her in touch with one of their representatives. Following a conversation with him and a face to face meeting, she said they had discussed how the Union could put a more concrete safeguarding policy in place to protect the children.

“He had mentioned that allegations had been made from another party and that it was his understanding police were investigating. He couldn't tell me any details but that the WRU were aware of allegations and were dealing with it. So as far as I was concerned a policy was going to be put in place at the club, and James would not be back.”

The WRU told us that as soon as complaints were received in respect of James Dowle, the WRU safeguarding team reported them to Gwent Police and Children’s Services where the matter was discussed in a Professionals Meeting. The WRU imposed an interim suspension from rugby related activities on Dowle whilst the police investigation took place.

Following the investigation in 2016, a Gwent Police spokesperson told us: “In May 2016, Gwent Police received reports making allegations of inappropriate behaviour relating to James Dowle. An investigation into these allegations focused on safeguarding concerns and we liaised with the relevant partner organisations. He was not arrested, but he was informed of our involvement in the investigation. Officers investigated the concerns raised over a period of three months between June and September in 2016. No formal complaints were submitted by the individuals involved. The criminal threshold of the allegations against James Dowle was not met as no offences were formally identified. We informed James Dowle that this investigation had come to an end in September 2016 and no further action was to be taken. Further safeguarding work was carried out with the WRU following the investigation in 2016.” It came to light during the 2016 investigation that Dowle in fact did not have DBS clearance. We asked the WRU to confirm what ‘further safeguarding work’ was carried out following the 2016 investigation. They told us: “The WRU imposed a conditional suspension on Dowle which prevented him returning to coaching until DBS disclosure had been cleared and he had completed a WRU safeguarding awareness session. Following this session, a three month monitoring plan was put in place. No further issues were reported by Ynysddu during the monitoring period.” Y Byd ar Bedwar attempted to contact James Dowle to get his reaction to these allegations but have so far been unable to do so. Ynysddu RFC were also contacted, but they declined to comment. Our research shows that despite no "further issues" being reported during the three month monitoring period, Dowle’s inappropriate behaviour with players carried on after 2016. During our investigation, we spoke to nine other girls who played for the Ynysddu Panthers, all of them have confirmed his behaviour crossed the line as a coach. When Sara Evans, the mother of one of the players, heard that James Dowle was back coaching the girls, she removed her daughter from the club straight away. “My stomach just hit the floor, I felt physically sick that somebody that had acted in a way that was completely inappropriate for a coach to behave had been allowed back. He’d almost been given a slap on the wrist, told to behave. He was there in a position of authority, and as a parent I sent my daughter there thinking that she was in a safe space.” In response to whether the WRU did enough to protect the girls, she said: “In my honest opinion no, he was allowed back at the club and time has shown that his behaviour didn’t stop, he was a predator and the WRU put that predator back into a group of vulnerable girls.” The WRU said they take safeguarding extremely seriously. “The safety and welfare of young people within the community game in Wales is of paramount importance to us as a governing body and we have invested significantly in our safeguarding resources in recent years. “We take safeguarding extremely seriously and work closely with NSPCC, Sport Wales, the police and children’s services and other sports’ governing bodies to ensure we can provide the optimum environment to enable children and young people to enjoy our sport safely. “Like other governing bodies, the WRU relies heavily on the volunteer workforce involved in the grass roots end of the game. One of the most important roles is that of the Club Safeguarding Officer (CSO).” “We provide a one to one induction with every new CSO and provide further education and development opportunities to support them in the critical role.

"CSOs are also reliant on the compliance of the rest of the volunteers within their club or Female Hub to meet all guidelines. To help achieve this, safeguarding is now part and parcel of our coach education programme and in addition, from this season, we ask every coach, referee, team manager, physio and first aider to complete the WRU online registration process annually, a system which electronically highlights the credentials of those individuals, for example, coaching qualifications and DBS status, to both the club’s CSO and our own safeguarding team.”

You can see the full investigation on Y Byd ar Bedwar on S4C at 9:00pm on Wednesday 11th November or catch up online. The programme has English subtitles.