A Plaid Cymru MP says a proper licensing system for jet skis "cannot come too soon" as he spoke of fatalities along the shores of Wales linked with their use.

Hywel Williams warned that local sales of jet skis were "up by 30 per cent" this year and that the "problems seem to have got much worse than usual."

He suggested that perhaps this was due to more people holidaying in the UK this year because of coronavirus.

The Arfon MP said: "I think that (MPs) will be surprised to hear that in the UK anyone can use a jet ski. No licence is required, there is no compulsory training or a test of competence. The recommended lower age limit is 12 years."

He added: "Every year in Gwynedd and Anglesey, we see cases where people have been killed or seriously injured as a consequence of incidents like this.

"Current regulatory measures are useful, but cannot be a substitute for what is really needed and that is a proper licensing system with training and a test of competence and proportionate enforcement properly funded."

Mr Williams' Jet Skis (Licensing) Bill would help to create the offence of driving a jet ski without a licence.

He said: "Tragically this summer, we again had fatalities on the shores of Gwynedd associated with the use of jet skis. There were deaths elsewhere in constituencies represented by supporters of this Bill.

"There were incidents of injury and many (MPs) will have heard reports and seen pictures of jet skis being driven at speed close to bathing beaches, sometimes even where children were swimming."

Mr Williams said that he has been overwhelmingly supported by MPs with not a single person against the creation of a proper licensing system.

His Bill is listed for a second reading on Friday 5 February next year.