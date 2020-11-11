Four teenagers have been arrested for drug and trafficking offences after a county lines operation.

A 15-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were arrested by Gwent Police on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A and a human trafficking offence.

Gwent Police worked alongside Met and Thames Valley Police to execute warrants in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The sting was part of Operation Pinebank and warrants were executed in Cwmbran, Chepstow, London and Aylesbury.

Six knives were recovered from a property in Cwmbran during the operation and the four have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

County lines is used to describe drugs gangs who often exploit children and vulnerable people to move drugs and money from one area to another.

What are the key signs a young person could be at risk of exploitation?

Going missing from school or home

Significant changes in their emotional well-being

Meeting unfamiliar people

Changes in their behaviour

The use of drugs and alcohol

Acquiring money or expensive gifts they can’t account for

Relationships with controlling or older individuals or associated with gangs

Suspicion of self-harm, physical assault or unexplained injuries

Detective Sergeant Emma Coopey said: “Operation Pinebank is an investigation into the supply of drugs and exploitation of children. We have worked closely with other forces and partners to prevent children from being exploited in this way and to take action against those involved.

“Tackling county lines and associated criminality is a priority for Gwent Police and we are committed to protecting those at risk in our communities and making Gwent a hostile environment for those seeking to do harm.

“The information we receive from the community is crucial and I appeal to parents, children and the wider community to be vigilant for signs that a child or vulnerable adult may be a victim of exploitation and report it to us via 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”