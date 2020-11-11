Wales caretaker boss Robert Page says he will speak to absent manager Ryan Giggs during the side's upcoming three matches.

Giggs is absent from the Thursday's friendly against the United States and the Nations League double-header against the Republic of Ireland and Finland after being arrested over an alleged row with girlfriend Kate Greville at his Manchester home on November 1.

The 46-year-old former Manchester United star, who in a statement on his behalf has denied "all allegations of assault made against him", has been bailed amid an ongoing Greater Manchester Police investigation.

"I know he's a phone call away if I need a chat," Page said about Giggs at his press conference for the USA game. "If I need to talk about anything brought up on camp and all the staff feel the same.

"We'll have conversations before the game and we'll try to anticipate how things are going to go."

Giggs' arrest came with Wales top of their Nations League group and having gone nine games unbeaten in competitive football.

"Ryan will have access to the games, but it's important that while we're there we focus on the game," Page said.

"If we need some input or conversation we know he's there. But there will be a plan in place and we'll have minutes in mind for certain players.

"OK, Ryan's not here as a presence but I've not seen any sign that the players have taken their foot off the gas and training has been exceptional."

Wales interim head coach Robert Page lays a wreath prior to a moments silence to remember the dead on the anniversary of Armistice Day. Credit: PA

Page, the former Wales Under-21 manager who joined the senior coaching staff in August 2019, said he is not interested in doing the job full-time should Giggs leave his post.

"I've been asked to step up to the plate to finish a job that Ryan has started and that's what I intend to do," Page said.

"Nothing changes, we are in such a good place at the moment. If it's not broke don't fix it.

"There's momentum coming into this camp and it's we keep that going against the USA to set us up for two vital qualifers.

"We know the rewards at the end of it and see things through in camp to get us through these three games."

Page confirmed that Charlton defender Chris Gunter, who will win his 98th cap, will captain Wales against the USA at Swansea.