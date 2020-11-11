University students in Wales will be asked to test for coronavirus before travelling home for the Christmas holidays to help reduce the spread of the virus, the Welsh Government has said.

The announcement also confirmed that students will be asked to minimise their social contact in the run up to the end of the term.

Universities will end the majority of in-person lessons for the week ending December 8, allowing time for students who test positive to isolate for 14-days before visiting their families.

Students looking to travel home should take a lateral flow test, which gives results in 30 minutes, before December 9 to ensure there is time to self-isolate if the test is positive.

Students will be able to travel home from early December to help reduce risk of coronavirus transmission. Credit: PA

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said that the arrangements would help ensure the "safety" of students and their families.

"Many students will wish to return home for the Christmas break and I’m pleased to confirm arrangements to enable that," She said.

"It’s also important students take action to minimise the chances they could bring the virus back home to friends and family members, who may be far more vulnerable to its effects.

"That’s why we’re asking students to limit their social contacts as they’re preparing to travel home. The more people socialise, the greater their risk of contracting coronavirus."

Our priority, and the priority for our universities, has been to enable students to travel home safely, while minimising the risk of transmission of the coronavirus. Kirsty Williams MS, Education Minister

"We are also working with our universities to roll out the asymptomatic mass testing pilot before the end of term. I would encourage students to sign up for the testing pilot to make returning home at the end of term easier," she continued.

“I have been determined that students here in Wales are able to spend the holidays where they most want to, in a safe way, and these arrangements will allow that to happen.”

The governments of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will announce separately their plans for students living there but the Welsh Government has confirmed it will communicate directly with Welsh students at universities elsewhere in the UK.

The announcement has been welcomed by the President of the National Union of Students Wales, Becky Ricketts, who said that the clarity it provides was "vital" for those at university.

"I welcome that this plan sets out a path that will allow students to choose where they spend the Christmas break. Students will also welcome the certainty provided by this announcement," she explained.

Students across Wales have acted responsibly to protect their local communities throughout this term. Becky Rickets, President of NUS Wales

“As part of our Students Deserve Better campaign, we have been clear that students must not be treated differently to other members of the public. This includes letting students spend Christmas with their loved ones if the rest of the population is allowed to do so.

“Giving every student access to rapid asymptomatic testing will be key to achieving this. It is vital that this testing is reliable and that students can have confidence in the system."

The Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds, praised the development saying it was pleasing to see universities "working together".

“Enabling students to return home safely for Christmas is a significant achievement and one that should not be underestimated. Kirsty Williams has championed this united approach and I’m pleased she has been able to make this announcement today," she said.

“It’s pleasing to see all universities across Wales working together to work together to achieve this as well as the four governments of the UK working together at this difficult time."

You can see the Welsh Government press conference with Education Minister Kirsty Williams here.