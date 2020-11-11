Wales has paid silent tribute to those who lost their lives in conflict on a coronavirus-hit Armistice Day.

Covid-19 restrictions forced much of the British public to observe the traditional two-minute silence at 11am on Wednesday from their homes this year.

But scaled back socially-distanced commemorations were also held across Wales by the Welsh Government, our emergency services and our sports teams.

Credit: PA Images

This year, Armistice Day marks the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior in London's Westminster Abbey after the end of the First World War.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attended a private, televised service at the abbey to mark the funeral of the unknown British serviceman whose body was brought back from northern France in 1920.

He was laid to rest at the west end of the abbey's nave on November 11 that year to represent all those who lost their lives in the First World War but whose place of death was unknown or body never found.