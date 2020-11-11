Wales has recorded the highest daily coronavirus death total for the second time in seven days, with 45 reported.

Public Health Wales released the latest figures for the last 24-hour period, it means that 2,108 people have now died with COVID-19 in the country.

A further 928 new cases were also reported in Wales, meaning that 62,284 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Figures released on Tuesday showed that the coronavirus case rate had fallen in almost every part of Wales.

It comes as the Welsh Government announced plans for all university students to be able to return home for the Christmas holidays safely.

The plans would see students offered a rapid coronavirus test, giving them results within 30 minutes, the day before they leave university to be reunited with their loved ones.

The education minister Kirsty Williams said that the priority for the government and universities had been to ensure the safety of students whilst lowering the risk of coronavirus transmission.

"Many students will wish to return home for the Christmas break and I’m pleased to confirm arrangements to enable that," She said.

"It’s also important students take action to minimise the chances they could bring the virus back home to friends and family members, who may be far more vulnerable to its effects.

"That’s why we’re asking students to limit their social contacts as they’re preparing to travel home. The more people socialise, the greater their risk of contracting coronavirus."

Dr Giri Shankar, of Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales strongly advises the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that we are all doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of Coronavirus.

"We understand that people will want to carry on with their Christmas shopping now the fire-break has ended and so we would suggest to try to visit shops during off-peak times, to always maintain social distancing and to wear a face covering if you can.

"Options such as ‘click and collect’ or online purchasing may also be something to consider. Although the fire-break period in Wales has ended, we would urge everyone to be aware that this that this does not mean a return to normality."