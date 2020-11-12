34 further coronavirus deaths and 867 new cases reported in Wales

There have been 34 further deaths with coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number in the country to 2,142.

It comes after a record 45 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The latest figures, released by Public Health Wales, also showed that there are 867 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 63,151.

Figures also show that 8,734 tests were carried out in the last 24-hour period.

The figures show a slight decrease in the number of new cases following on from the end of the national fire-break lockdown on Monday.

Dr Eleri Davies of Public Health Wales said that whilst progress had been made it was essential for people to still follow government rules, particularly ahead of the Christmas period.

“Public Health Wales strongly advises the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that we are all doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of Coronavirus," she said.

We understand that people will want to carry on with their Christmas shopping now the fire-break has ended and so we would suggest to try to visit shops during off-peak times, to always maintain social distancing and to wear a face covering if you can. Dr Eleri Davies, Public Health Wales

“As we approach the first weekend since the fire-break restrictions have been lifted, we would remind everyone that Coronavirus is still active in our communities, and therefore this does not mean a return to normality," she continued.

“This Saturday is Diwali, a festival which is celebrated by large numbers of people from India and of Indian heritage. We would ask those who are celebrating to do so safely."