Video report by ITV Wales reporter Ellie Pitt

The new look of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has finally been revealed - with the camp completely reinvented for its new home at Gwyrch Castle.

Instead of being surrounded by the Australian outback, this year's camp sits in hills overlooking the Welsh coastline and nearby town of Abergele.

But for the 10 celebrities taking part this year, home will be limited to the castle courtyard, and their living and sleeping quarters inside the ruined building.

Jungle hammocks and showers have been replaced by camp beds and medieval baths, and this year the contestants will compete for Castle Coins instead of Dingo Dollars.

Kiosk Keith has been replaced by Kiosk Cledwyn, who will be looking after Ye Olde Shoppe. Credit: I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! starts 9pm this Sunday on ITV

Contestants, including Olympian Sir Mo Farah, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and TV presenter Vernon Kay, will be facing trials in the castle crypt.

The indoor areas will give some respite from the Welsh weather, but campmates will have to chop logs for a campfire to keep themselves warm.

Production teams have been hard at work transforming the 19th century Grade I-listed building since the decision was made to film the 20th series in the UK, due to coronavirus.

Executive producer Tom Gould said: "Once we decided and committed to doing this, it has been a real labour of love and a chance to reimagine and reinvent the show, but also keep the parts of it we know viewers know and love and recognise."

From the camp, those selected to take part in trials will head down an impressive stone staircase, lined with lanterns, to meet presenters Ant and Dec.

What will the trials be like this year?

The trials will take place in different parts of the castle, including the dungeons and the crypt, and the celebrities will be competing for Castle Coins, instead of Dingo Dollars.

Kiosk Keith has also been swapped for Kiosk Cledwyn, from Ye Olde Shoppe, or Yr Hen Siop, as it is known in Welsh.

The producers said "he is Kiosk Kev's long-lost Welsh cousin and he is every bit as grumpy."

Because of the time difference with Australia, this year's series will see trials taking place at night after the live show finishes.

Where will the celebrities live and sleep?

Sleeping quarters are in what was the castle laundry and provide the stars with either a hammock or an iron bed, topped with a thin mattress, surrounded by ivy, moss and undoubtedly spiders.

The living quarters feature a large fireplace for the camp to gather around and cook their meals, which will be delivered on a dumbwaiter.

Fans will recognise some familiar elements, including the red telephone box which campmates use to win treats by answering a question correctly.

What else is different?

Showering will be different from the usual jungle scenes, with a hand-operated shower coming from a watering can above a tin bathtub. Celebrities will require the help of a fellow contestant to work the shower while they wash.

The courtyard includes a well, where the stars will pump whatever water is needed, and the castle privy, which will need to be emptied regularly by hand.

They will also need to pump a boiler to provide them with enough lukewarm water for their daily ablutions.

From the boiler room is a lookout point where the celebs might be able to come for more private moments.

What will happen when celebrities are evicted?

When the time comes for them to leave the camp, the stars will head out through a portcullis gate and huge castle doors before heading down the hill to an indoor studio, overlooking views of the Irish Sea.

Who are this year's contestants?

Sir Mo Farah, the most decorated track and field athlete in modern Olympic Games history, will be one of the 10 entering the castle.

He'll be joined by Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold, TV presenter and former BBC Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay and broadcaster and journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

Shane Richie, best known for his portrayal of Alfie Moon in EastEnders, will also be entering the castle, as will Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

Soap stars Beverley Callard, who plays Liz McDonald in Coronation Street, and Eastenders' Jessica Plummer, will join the stars.

Author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and ballroom dancer AJ Pritchard make up the final two celebrities.

