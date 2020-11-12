Everything you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine

Earlier this week it was announced a potential vaccine for coronavirus could be rolled out across the UK by the end of the year providing millions of people with immunity.

The news of the vaccine was welcomed by the UK Government, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating the public would be ready if it is approved following further trials.

The Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething has previously stated that he would not rule out introducing a mandatory coronavirus vaccine scheme in the country if a vaccine becomes available, but what impact could it have and what could it mean for Wales?

Here is everything you need to know about the new vaccine that is providing hope to millions amid the pandemic.

There could be a vaccination scheme in place by the end of the year in Wales. Credit: PA

Where is the vaccine coming from?

Firstly you need to look at where the vaccine is being produced and the results of trials.

It is the work of US drug giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech.

The companies have stated that the vaccine has shown 90% efficiency during trials.

Other vaccines are currently being worked on by different companies during this period, but this is the most promising development after trials.

When will the vaccine be available in Wales and the UK?

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, has said the vaccine could be rolled out to the highest priority Britons by Christmas.

The Welsh Government responded to this by saying that planning was "well underway" for a potential vaccination scheme as early as next month.

In a statement, the Welsh Government said: "Planning for the delivery of a potential Covid-19 vaccine in Wales is well underway.

"This includes organising the logistics for transporting the vaccine, identifying suitable venues for vaccinations to take place, and ensuring that healthcare professionals are available and trained to administer the vaccines.

News about a potential coronavirus vaccine has been met with both welcome and caution. Credit: PA

"There will be limited supplies of a vaccine at first, so it will be offered to those at highest risk. The vaccines need to pass final safety checks, but if this occurs we will begin to immunise in December alongside other UK nations.

"Health and social care workers, care home residents and staff have been prioritised to receive a vaccine first, with roll out to older people in age bands from next year.”

When could the vaccination be ready and who would get it first?

The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine and it is thought that 10 million could arrive before the end of the year. Wales would be given it's share vaccines from this number.

These would firstly be provided to the oldest and most vulnerable before being rolled out to other groups in the population.

Experts have warned that it might not be until late 2021 that all groups have received a vaccination.

Will the vaccine be safe and how will it work?

Public Health Wales has confirmed that the trial period for the vaccine is not shorter than any other similar vaccines.

People will be required to receive two doses 21 days apart for immunisation, with the first inoculations expected to take place before the end of the year.

The companies involved in developing the vaccine have said that no “serious safety concerns” have emerged so far, but they will continue to collect data.

Would the vaccine be mandatory?

As previously stated, the health minister Mr Gething has said he would not be opposed to a a compulsory vaccination across Wales when it is available.

He has also said he thought there would be a high level of take up from the public.

When speaking to ITV Wales Sharp End, Mr Gething said: "I actually think we'll see high levels of take up and as you know we need to have high levels of take up to provide protection for the whole population.''

What are people saying about the vaccine?

Developers have said results showed "initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19.

The CEO of Pfizer, Dr Albert Bourla, has described it as "a great step for science and humanity".

Others have said a more cautious approach towards the potential vaccine would be safer, with First Minister Mark Drakeford discussing the news at a Welsh Government press conference on Monday.

"It is good news, of course, if any of the vaccines in trial are making progress," Mr Drakeford said.

"We will want to see the nature of any vaccine, how much protection it offers people for how long, but of course any vaccine that is emerging strongly from trials is to be welcomed because it will offer some new possibilities in the future."

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that he "welcomed" the vaccine news. Credit: Welsh Government.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said at a Downing Street press conference on Monday that he's hopeful we could see "some vaccine by Christmas" but urged people to not "get too over excited about where we are"

Public Health Wales released a short statement about the vaccine on their website, answering some of the public's most asked questions in relation to the potential roll out.

In the statement they confirm that the length of the trials have not been shortened, and the usual safety measures remain in place.