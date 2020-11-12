Two years ago Michael Beynon from Ammanford combined his love of cooking and history, and launched his own company making and selling Welsh cakes.

It was an idea sparked by his town's mining history.

But his cakes are not just ordinary Welsh cakes; they're black, representing the soot of the former mines in his home town.

At his studio in the town he produces thousands of cakes every week, helped by his mother Erika and his personal assistant Katie.

Michael has Down's Syndrome, and the journey of opening his own business hasn't always proven easy, but it's given him the chance to develop new skills and grow in confidence.

We have experienced some difficulties along the way - because he has a learning disability, professionals often don't see him as a serious business owner. It's taken him a year to break through barriers. Often new customers ignore him and speak to his PA or myself. Thankfully Michael has a good circle of support and help which allows him to fulfil his dream of running a business. Erika Walker, Michael's mother

Michael's business has grown incredibly, last year he was invited to host a stall at the Royal Welsh Show Credit: ITV Wales

Michael's products are extremely popular and this week he's busy preparing for Christmas orders.

Since the pandemic he says business has changed, with much of the social interaction replaced with online sales.

I miss not being able to attend events and sell my cakes to people in real life, but I have still sold my cakes online. I am proud to own my own business. Michael Beynon

Michael is a shining example of what people with a learning disability can achieve.

With the help and support of his family, and his community, he's now a successful businessman.

But not everyone in Wales as is fortunate to have such support.

Mencap says less than 2 in 10 people with a learning disability are in a paid job, and many others still face significant barriers, because of stigma and a lack of understanding.

There are concerns the pandemic may make it even more difficult for people to access paid work, and the charity is calling on employers to "think differently", and find out how they could open their doors to people with a learning disability.

People with a learning disability can work and want to work and with the right support they can also make fantastic employees. They just need a chance to show they can do it. I urge all employers to think differently as we move forward, not only can it enhance businesses and their offer but it's also key to creating a more inclusive society. Mark Capper, Head of Development in the Lifestyles & Work team, Mencap

In the future Michael has hopes of one day opening his own cafe.

He's no stranger to challenges - in October he became the first person with Down's Syndrome in Wales to complete the London Marathon.

Nothing is going to get in his way.