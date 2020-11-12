Network Rail safety failings contributed to Margam rail worker deaths

Network Rail's long-term failure to improve safety was an underlying factor in the deaths of two track workers in Margam, Port Talbot, an investigation has found.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said that, over "many years", the Government-owned company "had not adequately addressed the protection of track workers from moving trains".

On 3 July 2019, two railway workers died after being hit by a train while working on the tracks between Port Talbot and Bridgend.

A report into the deaths of Gareth Delbridge, 64, from Kenfig Hill and Michael Lewis, 58, from North Cornelly, found an official lookout was not in place on the day they died.

A third track worker came "very close" to being struck.

The three workers, who were part of a group of six staff, were carrying out a maintenance on the tracks and were unaware of the train's approach. There are all thought to have been wearing ear defenders because they were using power tools.

The train driver applied the emergency brake and continued to sound the horn as it approached the three track workers.

The RAIB report said "Over a period of many years, Network Rail had not adequately addressed the protection of track workers from moving trains.

"The major changes required to fully implement significant changes to the standard governing track worker safety were not effectively implemented across Network Rail's maintenance organisation."

Nine of the report's 11 safety recommendations were for Network Rail, and included "improving its safe work planning processes and the monitoring and supervision of maintenance staff".

A further recommendation to investigate ways to improve the balance between the need to operate train services and ensuring routine maintenance can be carried out safely was directed jointly to Network Rail, the Department for Transport, rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road, and relevant transport authorities and stakeholders.

Martin Frobisher, Network Rail's safety director, said rail organisations "owe it to Gareth and Spike to do everything in our power to prevent another tragedy on our railway".

He went on: "That is why we welcome these recommendations by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, building on our own report earlier this year and further improving our understanding of what went wrong.

"We have already taken action to improve safety for rail workers, making changes to how work is planned and carried out - for example, by significantly reducing the practice of lookout working - and improving safety leadership and culture within the organisation."

Responding to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch report, ORR's HM Chief Inspector of Railways, Ian Prosser CBE said:

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends of Gareth Delbridge and Michael Lewis, who were struck and killed by a train at Margam in July last year.

“Track worker safety is paramount and in the 18 months prior to the incident at Margam we undertook additional inspections following our growing concerns that Network Rail was not doing enough to control risks to track workers.

“These inspections had resulted in formal enforcement action being taken. Network Rail responded by forming a significant task force to bring about much needed improvements.”

“Our investigation into this tragic incident continues, however the recommendations in this report are welcomed.”

First Great Western and Network Rail are carrying out their own investigation and British Transport Police is also looking into the incident.An inquest will be carried out once the reports are complete.