The Royal Mint in Llantrisant is one of the employers offering opportunities to young people as part of the UK government's Kickstart Scheme.

The initiative, which targets 16 to 24-year-olds, aims to create thousands of government-subsidised jobs as we rebuild after the pandemic.

More than 19,000 job placements for unemployed young people have so far been created under the UK Government’s £2 billion Kickstart Scheme, with tens of thousands more expected in the months ahead.

Jobs in tech, film and TV, communications, fitness, and the charity sector are among some of the roles on offer.

Credit: PA Images

Anne Jessop, Chief Executive of The Royal Mint, said: “We are delighted to join the Government’s Kickstart scheme, and provide valuable work opportunities for 16 to 24 year olds.

"We recognise the importance of providing practical placements and mentorship for young and diverse talent - helping them gain experience and to develop their careers.

“As one of the largest employers in Wales, we have a wide variety of opportunities available in areas such as design, IT and marketing - and look forward to welcoming our first placements later this year.”

Credit: PA Images

The UK Government says young people have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic and that unemployment can have 'longstanding implications' for their future jobs and wages.

The Kickstart Scheme runs until December 2021 and is expected to create more than 250,000 high-quality jobs.

The UK Government says each job placement lasts six months and is fully funded by the government, helping young people build their confidence and experience in the workplace, while earning a regular wage.

Young people on the Kickstart scheme will also get additional employment support and training to help them progress during their placement, with £1,500 available to employers to cover this training as well as other on boarding costs.

Credit: PA Images

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said: “Protecting, supporting and creating jobs is at the heart of our economic ambition for Wales. As the first young people in Wales take up their places on the Kickstart scheme we look forward to getting the Welsh economy moving again.

“We have taken unprecedented action to secure Wales’s economic recovery from the pandemic. More than 500,000 Welsh jobs have been protected through the Job Retention and Self Employed schemes while more than 50,000 businesses in Wales have benefitted from over £1.6 billion in UK Government-backed loans to get them through the crisis.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Our country’s future will be built by the next generation, so it’s vital that we harness the talent of young people as we rebuild from the pandemic. But this isn’t just about kickstarting our economy, we’re giving opportunity and hope to thousands of young people, kickstarting their careers and offering them a brighter future.”