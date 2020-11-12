Tributes have been paid to an NHS worker who died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mark Simons, who worked as a health care assistant at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Rhondda Cynon Taf, south Wales, died on November 10.

The Dad-of-two was the 51st person to die after contracting Covid-19 at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

He was a senior health and safety representative of Unite and sat on several committees within the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

Mr Simons was the lead representative within the Unite branch for all matters relating to health and safety.

Peter Hughes, secretary of Unite Wales, said: "This is devastating news for Mark's family, his work colleagues and for our union.

"Mark worked tirelessly within the Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board on behalf of our members.

"He was an outstanding health and safety rep who used his knowledge and great experience to protect workers within the Health Board, both before and during the current pandemic."

Mr Hughes described Mr Simons as "an extremely active and influential" representative, who was "tenacious and committed" and always did his best for the workers he represented.

"Mark's sad death again displays the potential risks that NHS workers have to contend with, day in day out," Mr Hughes said.

"In tribute to Mark's work, Unite will continue to do everything it can to ensure NHS workers are protected from Covid-19 in the workplace.

"NHS staff are the true heroes of this pandemic and their continued safety is our primary objective."

Dean Fackrell, senior Unite representative at Cwm Taf Morgannwg paid tribute to Mr Simons's "incredible knowledge".

"I'm sure I speak not only for myself but the other workplace reps within Cwm Taf Morgannwg when I say that he will be greatly missed by all of us," he said.