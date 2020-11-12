Wrexham man charged with murder of 60-year-old found dead in flat

A 41-year-old man from Wrexham has been charged with murder following the death of Terrence Edwards, who was found deceased at his home earlier this year.

Barry Bagnall of Trevenna Way will appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court on Friday 13 November.

Along with murder, he has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

A post mortem examination revealed that Mr Edwards, who was 60 years old, died following a head injury.

North Wales Police officers discovered his body after being called to his home in Pont Wen, Wrexham, at around 7pm on June 1.