Diwali celebrations move online due to coronavirus restrictions

Video report by Charanpreet Khaira

The festival of Diwali is being marked virtually this year as the pandemic keeps many from celebrating in person with their loved ones.

Outdoor celebrations in Cardiff have been cancelled due to Welsh coronavirus restrictions, though digital events will be held in their place.

London's main Diwali celebration, which takes place annually in Trafalgar Square, will not be happening this year. Other events have been cancelled across the UK, including in Leicester and Edinburgh.

For Diwali, Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs traditionally illuminate their homes and workspaces with candles and lanterns.

One of the most popular festivals in the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated to symbolise the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil.

The festival spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness. Credit: PA Images

It is traditionally a time to gather with friends and family, but that won't be happening this year. For international students Pavan and Midhun, the contrast is stark.

Midhun said: "We feel quite depressed because we are not celebrating with all our friends. It's a very strange feeling."

They are making the best of a bad situation, sharing food and celebrations in their household bubbles.

Pavan said: "We are far away from the family, so it's like, okay, we are the family now here."

The students also have to wonder how their relatives are faring during the pandemic.

Pavan added: "Covid is over India also. We need to hope they are in a good condition - we feel really bad."

Adi and Versha Mehindra from Cardiff said they are planning to mark the festival by video calling their loved ones.

"It's a celebration of friends and family. You all get together and have a big feast, enjoy, have a good time," they told ITV News.

"It doesn't feel like Diwali at all this year. You can't hug each other, you can't hold kids in your arms and say 'Happy Diwali!' You can't dance together, you can't go crazy.

"We'll be celebrating Diwali on our own. More likely than not it'll be on Zoom with our families and friends. It's not the same, and yet we'll have to make the most of our situation."