A 10-month-old baby was left with life-changing brain injuries after being shaken in a "momentary loss of temper."

The baby had been left with Joshua Morris, of Ffordd Elias in Old Colwyn, while her mother went shopping in January 2018.

But when she returned she found her daughter "floppy and motionless."

The child was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital and 29-year-old Morris was arrested, initially claiming that the baby had fallen after bouncing in her cot.

He denied causing her injuries, which included bleeding on the brain, oxygen deprivation and bleeding of the retinas in both eyes, and claimed he had found her "mangled" on the floor.

But Mr Morris later admitted that was a lie, and changed his story to say he had found the baby "lifeless in the cot" after hearing a thud upstairs.

However, he added that the lie had not been "deliberate," adding he'd "put two and two together" by assuming the baby had fallen from the cot.

But the prosecution at Mold Crown Court argued the baby’s injuries came after being shaken "forcibly," Morris having "lost his temper" after being woken up to discover he was alone in the house with her.

Mr Morris is due to be sentenced at Mold Crown Court in December.

The court also heard he had been smoking cannabis the night before and hadn't gone to bed until around 5am.

Detailed examinations found the baby, who is now three, had suffered "non-accidental injuries" likely to have been caused by being shaken by someone.

In addition, any underlying medical conditions were ruled out.

Doctors also found small unexplained bruises on her head, along with an old fracture to her left leg.

The mother suggested that these had been the result of her baby hitting herself with a toy, but this was discounted by one medical expert.

Despite the defence counsel arguing that there was no evidence to pinpoint Morris as responsible for what had happened, the jury found him guilty of grievous bodily harm, but acquitted him on a second charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following the verdict, Judge Rhys Rowlands, said, "You are convicted on overwhelming evidence having caused very serious injury to an innocent child.

"You did it in a momentary loss of temper which has had awful, awful, consequences for this child - sadly that she will have to live with for the rest of her life."

Morris will be sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday, 9 December, and was told that custody was inevitable.