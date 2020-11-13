Video report by ITV Wales journalist Hannah Thomas

Merthyr Tydfil will be mass tested for coronavirus, the leader of the council has confirmed.

Councillor Kevin O'Neill said that residents will be part of a testing scheme to help control the virus in the area.

It comes as figures showed reveal the infection rate in the county last week was among the highest of anywhere in the UK.

The council leader said that it was still "early days" in the planning process but that the local authority was preparing to start the scheme.

"We can officially confirm that we are starting arrangements with the army, with the health board, with the leaders in other areas," Cllr O'Neill said.

"It is early days, there is some considerable work to do as the logistics are quite complex, but we are starting.

"I think there's a real feel in the community that we want to beat this thing, and the only way we can do that is get this testing done, to get the infection rate down but also to save lives. I'm confident that this community in Merthyr Tydfil will get this done."

Mr O'Neill also said that he believed that the attitude of the public in the region would be key in making sure any mass testing programme was successful.

"Throughout this week I have been out and about, meeting lots of people in the community and I've been really reassured by their approach," he continued.

We've come down considerably in our infection rate and they know that the fire-break worked. Cllr Kevin O'Neill, Council leader

"I think the vast majority of people always understood it, and worked towards it, but with more information and simple messaging I am absolutely confident that people will get on board and will support us. That's the kind of community Merthyr Tydfil is.

"We've got the army involved - they are already out doing a recce, trying to find the sites. it is early days, but we wanted to get it moving quickly.

"The last six months has been a constant crisis between floods, storms and coronavirus. We're constantly adjusting to the environment around us."

Earlier this week, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that military planners had joined the team looking at options to test the whole of the town, stating they had "direct experience" of the programme rolled out in Liverpool.

The First Minister confirmed that three people would join the team to help plan the subsequent tracing and advising of those who test positive, along with their contacts.

"All of that needs to be in place in order to make sure that people in Merthyr - if that is where we have a first whole town testing in Wales - get the service that they need, and that's what that planning is designed to achieve," Mr Drakeford told the Senedd.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said that military planners had joined the operation in the town. Credit: Welsh Government

Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething also discussed the potential mass testing in the area at his Welsh Government press conference on Friday.

"We still want to understand what's happening in Liverpool to understand not just the numbers of people being tested but whether we're getting to people we want to see tested and how that reflects the overall positivity rate," he said.

"We want to make sure whether people who are concerned about whether they already have the virus and our at-risk communities are coming forward.

"So I wont set an artificial timescale - the meeting was just yesterday - but either myself or the First Minister will continue to provide regular updates on where we might be, on whole town or whole community testing, and the part that might play in our broader testing programme."