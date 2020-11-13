Businesses in Wrexham have received a special delivery, with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds sending boxes of his Aviation Gin ahead of his potential takeover of the local football team.

ITV Wales reported in September that actor Reynolds was interested in buying Wrexham AFC and turning it into a "global force".

Rob McElhenney, an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is also involved in the takeover bid with the Canadian star of Deadpool.

Now though, it seems that Ryan Reynolds has been introducing himself to the local businesses in the area, with posts on social media showing he has sent bars and restaurants boxes of his company's gin.

Independent restaurant The Fat Boar posted the delivery on Twitter, along with a note from the actor himself.

"Friday 13th. A very much appreciated delivery of Aviation Gin, a gift from Ryan Reynolds arrived by courier today. 2020, what a year. See you for a drink soon sir," the post said.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are planning on turning the club in to a global force. Credit: PA

The note from the actor read: "Here's a bouquet of rose coloured glasses, see ya soon - Ryan Reynolds."

The Fat Boar was not the only recipient of the gin, with Wayne Jones from The Turf posting: "Look what’s arrived at the Turf today. Wonder who it could he from? Thank you Mr Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Hollywood pair are expected to complete a takeover of the club after they held a zoom meeting with supporters over the weekend.

In the meeting, the duo discussed their plans to turn the football team, which is the oldest club in Wales, into a "global force".

This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal. We want Wrexham to be a global force. Ryan Reynolds

The talks took place with the Wrexham Supporters Trust and the pair laid out their plans to to grow the team and make a positive difference to the wider Wrexham community.